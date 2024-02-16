Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,080 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

