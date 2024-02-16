Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $93,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $23,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $8,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EDIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.31 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $678.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

