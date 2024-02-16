Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

