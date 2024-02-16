Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 406,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 143.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Performance

JULT opened at $34.86 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.