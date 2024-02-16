Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

