B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.85.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

