B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on METC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,680,309.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,978 shares of company stock worth $13,508,722 over the last 90 days. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

