Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$126.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$117.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.28.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$127.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.82. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$135.72.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.1500975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

