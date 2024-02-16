Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5758836 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

