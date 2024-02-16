Barclays Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $375.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $373.14 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

