Barclays PLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 718,071 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

