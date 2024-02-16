Barclays PLC Purchases 49,110 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth about $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Hayward Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.