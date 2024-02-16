Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.