Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BELFB stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

