Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $47,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.7 %

BERY opened at $59.07 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

