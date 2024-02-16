Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $333.00 to $316.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $220.56 and last traded at $222.80, with a volume of 100921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.74.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

