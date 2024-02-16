BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 23rd.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, analysts expect BIT Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BIT Mining Stock Down 3.8 %
BTCM stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BIT Mining
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.