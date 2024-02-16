BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 23rd.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, analysts expect BIT Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Stock Down 3.8 %

BTCM stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIT Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BIT Mining by 88.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.