Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 14.4 %
Shares of BTDR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
