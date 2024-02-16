Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Update

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of BTDR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 880.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.