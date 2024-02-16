BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Insider Acquires £8,446 in Stock

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) insider Carolan Dobson acquired 2,050 shares of BlackRock Latin American stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,446 ($10,666.84).

BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 2.8 %

LON BRLA opened at GBX 407 ($5.14) on Friday. BlackRock Latin American has a 12 month low of GBX 331.53 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.39.

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BlackRock Latin American’s dividend payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.