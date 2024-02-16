BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 172.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.