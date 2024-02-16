Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.