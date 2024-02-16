Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

