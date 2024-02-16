Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells $455,210.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

BSX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

