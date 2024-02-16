Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

