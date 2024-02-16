Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brady by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Brady by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

