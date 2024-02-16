Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 729 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $874.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $881.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.50.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.17.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

