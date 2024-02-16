Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price at $185.10

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of CHRD opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,938 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

