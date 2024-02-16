Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $177.29

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

