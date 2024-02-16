Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Target Price at $12.80

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Gray Television by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

