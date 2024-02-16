Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Target Price at $12.80

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Gray Television stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
