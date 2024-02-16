Brokerages Set Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) PT at $24.67

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE SKT opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Tanger has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

