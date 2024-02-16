Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Business Machines Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

IBM opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2,353.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

