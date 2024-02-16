Brokers Offer Predictions for Crocs, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

CROX stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

