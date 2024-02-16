Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

