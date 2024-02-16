Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 145.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.