Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

