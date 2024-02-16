CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

CACI International stock opened at $362.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $363.85. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

