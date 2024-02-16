Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.02.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

