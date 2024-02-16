California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

CWT stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

