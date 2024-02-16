Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.93.

TSE CM opened at C$61.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$64.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.28.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6411379 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

