Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$3.25

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.38. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Philip Gordon Brace bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

