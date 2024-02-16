Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 131,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 103,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.86.
Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.
