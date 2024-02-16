CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.