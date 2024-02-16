CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
