Carol P. Sanders Sells 880 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RNR opened at $228.71 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.11.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

