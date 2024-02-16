Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 112 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($189.54).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 96 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.14).

On Monday, December 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 103 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($188.62).

On Thursday, November 16th, Russell O’Brien acquired 8 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,200 ($15.16).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 186.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 98.16 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

