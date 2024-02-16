Centrus Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

LEU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

LEU opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

