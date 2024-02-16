Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,659 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $48,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $190.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.