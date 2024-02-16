Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,031 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $53,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

