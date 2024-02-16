Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,445 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.25.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $17.48 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

