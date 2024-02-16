Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,169 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $49,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.08 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

