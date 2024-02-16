Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,038 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $48,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NYSE:JLL opened at $192.73 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $193.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

